 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $165,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $165,000

Come see this beautifully updated 3 bedroom ranch with a 2 story, 3 car garage that is bigger than the house! (768 sq ft (32w x 24 deep) on lower level and same on upper level). House boasts new roof, new paint, floor, washer/dryer, bathroom (Bath fitter), refrigerator, stove, trim, etc... Electric is updated. Garage has sub-panel electric and lower level is insulated full staircase to upper level. Long concrete driveway, fully fenced yard, steel siding (not aluminum). Front yard is freshly seeded following tree removal. Cute neighborhood of well maintained homes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert