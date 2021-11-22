Come see this beautifully updated 3 bedroom ranch with a 2 story, 3 car garage that is bigger than the house! (768 sq ft (32w x 24 deep) on lower level and same on upper level). House boasts new roof, new paint, floor, washer/dryer, bathroom (Bath fitter), refrigerator, stove, trim, etc... Electric is updated. Garage has sub-panel electric and lower level is insulated full staircase to upper level. Long concrete driveway, fully fenced yard, steel siding (not aluminum). Front yard is freshly seeded following tree removal. Cute neighborhood of well maintained homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $165,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The next battle in the Kyle Rittenhouse case is likely to be over money.
Emotions ran high outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, as demonstrators reacting to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict got nose-to-nose and engaged in intense, high-volume debates.
While jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberated Tuesday, small but vocal crowds demonstrated on the steps on the Kenosha County Courthouse.
See reaction from outside the courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, Kenosha remained peaceful, with members of the media making up the majority of those gathered outside of the courthouse.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense attorneys have sought a mistrial over multiple issues, some of which they say should also prevent a retrial. Here's a look at the motions and why the judge hasn't ruled yet.
Reactions from community members to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict ranged from relief to concern that the jury finding him not guilty may lead t…
The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial banned MSNBC News from the courthouse Thursday after he said a person who identified himself as a producer was suspected of trying to follow the jury bus.
A man who identified himself as "Maserati Mike" and has been among the loudest demonstrators in Kenosha during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is a fired former cop from Ferguson, Missouri, reports say.
Has Kenosha gotten better since the shooting of Jacob Blake and the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings two nights later? It depends who you ask.