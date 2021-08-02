3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $169,900

Great 3 bedroom southside home. Bright & cheery with tons of natural light. Enjoy the weather on the large covered front porch as well as the beautiful gardens and patio in the back yard. Extra long drive for off street guest parking. Quiet street. No thru traffic. This home has been extremely well maintained and is squeaky clean. So many updates. From the mechanicals to floors, cabinets, roof, plumbing, electric, etc... Move in ready. Nothing to do but move in. Won't last. Buyer to verify measurements.