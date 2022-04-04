3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $174,000

This 2 story home is ready for it's new owners. The enclosed front porch will invite you into this updated, freshly painted 3 bed, 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room opens to the formal dining area. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, brand new luxury vinyl floors & walk-in pantry. Brand new main floor 1/2 bath w/ laundry hookups. Laundry is also available in the unfinished basement. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are good sized and share a common large full bath. Full, unfinished basement is great for storage. Out back you will find a 2 car garage with brand new roof and great yard space. Welcome home!