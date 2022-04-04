 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $174,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $174,000

This 2 story home is ready for it's new owners. The enclosed front porch will invite you into this updated, freshly painted 3 bed, 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room opens to the formal dining area. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, brand new luxury vinyl floors & walk-in pantry. Brand new main floor 1/2 bath w/ laundry hookups. Laundry is also available in the unfinished basement. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are good sized and share a common large full bath. Full, unfinished basement is great for storage. Out back you will find a 2 car garage with brand new roof and great yard space. Welcome home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert