Come see this beautifully updated 3 bedroom ranch with a 2 story, 3 car garage that is bigger than the house! (768 sq ft (32w x 24 deep) on lower level and same on upper level). House boasts new roof, new paint, floor, washer/dryer, bathroom (Bath fitter), refrigerator, stove, trim, etc... Electric is updated. Garage has sub-panel electric and lower level is insulated full staircase to upper level. Long concrete driveway, fully fenced yard, steel siding (not aluminum). Front yard is freshly seeded following tree removal. Cute neighborhood of well maintained homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $175,000
