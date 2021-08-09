3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $189,900

DESIRABLE SOUTH SIDE KENOSHA LOCATION! Maintenance Free Ranch Style Home with Full Basement! Living Room with Gleaming Wood Laminate Flooring! Updated Kitchen with Newer Cabinets and Countertops, and ALL Appliances Stay!! 3 Bedrooms, all with Ceiling Fans and New Carpeting! Remodeled Bath with Newer Vanity, Ceramic Tile Floor and Tub Surround! Full Basement Partially Finished with Washer & Dryer Closet, and Some Framing! Could easily be a Family Rm, Bonus Rm, and/or Office! Stubbed for 2nd Bath! Extra Large Storage Shed, Fenced Yard, and Brand New Patio! Check it out, won't last!