Be prepared to be impressed by this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Multi-Level home built in 2007. This home features a large open floor plan, gas fireplace, loft area and vaulted ceilings . Several upgrades include newer soft close cabinets with granite countertops, kitchen tile flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Fully fenced in backyard and nice size garage ! Perfect for the entire family! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $189,900
