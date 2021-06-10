 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $189,900

Be prepared to be impressed by this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Multi-Level home built in 2007. This home features a large open floor plan, gas fireplace, loft area and vaulted ceilings . Several upgrades include newer soft close cabinets with granite countertops, kitchen tile flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Fully fenced in backyard and nice size garage ! Perfect for the entire family! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert