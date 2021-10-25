 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is just a few blocks from parks, schools, restaurants and Historic Simmons Field. The first floor boasts an open concept, the galley kitchen opens into the large living room which make entertaining a breeze. The master bedroom and bathroom are also located on the first floor for ease of access. The additional two bedrooms and half bath are located on the second floor. Head on down to the basement where you'll find two rec rooms and the second full bathroom that give you additional living space!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert