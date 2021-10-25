3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $199,900

This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is just a few blocks from parks, schools, restaurants and Historic Simmons Field. The first floor boasts an open concept, the galley kitchen opens into the large living room which make entertaining a breeze. The master bedroom and bathroom are also located on the first floor for ease of access. The additional two bedrooms and half bath are located on the second floor. Head on down to the basement where you'll find two rec rooms and the second full bathroom that give you additional living space!