 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $224,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $224,000

3 bedroom 2 bath home ranch home featuring a spacious eat in kitchen, a cozy living room, a finished basement with rec room and a full bath, a side fenced in yard for entertaining, and a breezeway protecting you from mother nature between the home and the 2 car detached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert