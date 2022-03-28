Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch on the north side of Kenosha. New roof, siding, gutters, flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, bathroom vanity, shower. New Furnace and brand new appliances. Enjoy the open concept flow from kitchen to living room with a natural fireplace and fall in love with the 3 season room attached to the garage. Also sitting on 0.25 of an acre! NEW WINDOWS WILL BE INSTALLED IN ENTIRE PROPERTY EXCEPT 3 SEASON ROOM AND GARAGE.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $229,900
