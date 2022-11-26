 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $249,900

New construction 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Offers Open Concept. Kitchen has White shaker Cabinets with slow shut doors and drawers, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master bedroom has walk in closet, on suite with walk in shower, Vanity with granite top.1st floor laundry. Basement has egress window and stubbed for the 3rd bath.

