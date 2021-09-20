3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $249,900

This pristine three bedroom Cape Cod home has been totally renovated, not to mention a brand-new 2.5 car detached garage. Open concept kitchen and living area for easy entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors in kitchen and living area, subway tile backsplash in kitchen with bench dining area, new oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, disposal. Main floor bath w/subway tile & tile floor. Master suite on second floor has bath complete with walk-in shower and plenty of storage. All new windows, roof, siding, air conditioner, hot water heater and landscaping. New sidewalk and hand railings to front door. Ceiling fans throughout! Basement is a clean slate to add your own special touch. This is a move-in ready home loaded with character, charm and great finishes. Make your appointment today!