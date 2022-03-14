Well built 3 bedroom north side ranch with 2 car garage. Located only a few blocks from county bike trail ! Nice size living room with recessed lighting! Brand new appliances and backsplash in kitchen ! Brand new LVP, carpet, and light fixtures on both levels. Freshly painted interior and exterior ! Finished basement with rec room, den/office, and 2nd bathroom. A/C and roof less then 8 years old !
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $254,900
