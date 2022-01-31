3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $259,900

WHO needs a HUGE heated garage with all the extras?South side Kenosha ranch home features updated kitchen with granite, cherry cabinets, ceramic floors with marble backsplash. Hardwood floors in rest of home with 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer vinyl windows.HUGE (24' X 34') garage/outdoor living space with upper-level storage loft, gas stove/heat, pull down enclosure screen, WIFI, Bose system, cable ready with 150-inch projection screen! Home has 200 Amp Electric service and Garage has separate 100 Amp service with 220 outlet for all your hobbies! Extra parking on side of garage with new concrete and patio. See list of Seller updates!