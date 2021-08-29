3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $262,900

Feels like the north woods. This 3 bed/2 bath home is nestled among mature trees in a small, secluded neighborhood but close to shopping, dining, and easy access to I94. The over third of an acre lot backs up on unbuildable green space with a very private back yard, deck, and patio. Vaulted ceilings in the upper level, lots of natural light, and patio door to access the back yard. Lower level with a large bedroom/office space, full bath, kitchenette, and large family room would make a great in-law suite.