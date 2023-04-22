New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home with Open concept. Large windows to bring in that natural light. Home has White Shaker Kitchen Cabinets with Granite counter tops, Samsung Stainless steel appliances, Master Bedroom has its own on suite with walk in shower, Vanity with granite counter tops. Basement is stubbed for the 3rd Bath also offers an egress window.
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $264,900
