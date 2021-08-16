3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $264,900

MOTIVATED SELLER! $5,000 Buyer Credit at closing. VILLAGE OF SOMERS LOW TAXES! Work from Home in this 1 Story 'Stairless' Ranch on 1.71 wooded acres (100x775). Features 3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Electric FP in Living Room - Beamed + Vaulted ceiling. Wood Burning Stove in Master (or possible Family Room). Utility/Laundry Rm includes Washer + Dryer. Spacious Rustic Kitchen has loads of cabinets, counterspace + Center Island. All appliances stay. Cathedral ceiling in Dining + Living Rooms. Cement Patios. Central Vacuum, Central Air GFA (3 yrs). Short commute to Racine + Kenosha downtowns, Lakefront, Harbor Market, Boat Shows, Kenosha Country Club, Carthage, Parkside, Pets Park, Golf + Family Fun. Legal Non-Conforming, Zoned B-1 (WI Act 112). Commercial or Residential -- See Listing MLS 1753467.