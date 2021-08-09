3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $279,900

SPRAWLING 1,663 SQ FT BRICK RANCH - This is a SOLID ALL BRICK Forest Park Home on Desirable Pershing Blvd! Welcoming Foyer with Slate Tile! Living/Dining Room with Warm Fireplace and Gleaming Hardwood Floors! Gorgeous Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counter-tops, Slate Tile Floors, Pendant Lighting, Newer Cabinetry, Under the Cabinet Lighting, Glass Tile Backsplash, Pantry Cabinet, and All Stainless Steel Appliances Stay! Bedroom #1 has Nice Office Setup that Stays! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths on Main! Full Mostly Finished Basement Featuring Family Room with a 2nd Brick Fireplace, Rec Room with Pool Table that Stays, Slate Floors, Built-In Wet Bar with Stools, Game Room with Foosball that Stays, Unique Tornado Shelter Room, and Plenty of Storage, plus a 3rd Full Bath!!! Attached 2 Car Garage with Spacious Breezeway! Fenced Yard with Awesome Brick Fireplace and Patio to Entertain in Style! Furnace and Hot Water Heater 10 Years New! Roof 5 Years New! Must See!