3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $285,000

One of the best White Caps locations, NO homes behind this beautiful bi-level on cul-de-sac. Close to Nash School. This owner was meticulous with maintenance and high end updates throughout the home. Nothing to do, move in and enjoy. Kitchen features KraftMaid 42'' maple cabinets and granite counter tops. The chef will appreciate the Professional Series Frigidaire appliances. Beautiful professionally installed Brazilian flooring. Solid oak 6 panel doors and crown molding throughout much of the home. HUGE family room in the lower level with patio doors leading to the spacious park like setting in the fenced back yard. You'll enjoy the fire pit during these fall evenings. Attached 2.5 car garage is set up for a gas heater. This move in ready home is waiting for it's next family. HURRY