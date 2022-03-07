Stop scrolling and check out this beautiful home. Spacious back yard, with patio and landscaping, great for warm summer nights. Gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. Lots of natural light with an open concept throughout. You don't want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $299,900
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
A second criminal complaint, this one filed last month, charges a 42-year-old Kenosha man with additional felony drug-related charges.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
VOLO, Ill. — A 20-year-old Kenosha man remained in critical condition Saturday after crashing a vehicle early Friday that he allegedly carjack…
UPDATE: Kenosha woman, 66, suffers serious injuries in head-on collision on Highway C in Salem Lakes
SALEM LAKES — A 66-year-old Kenosha woman was reported to be in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a two-car, head-on coll…
A 42-year-old Kenosha man, who currently has two other pending misdemeanor cases against him, now faces a felony count of possession of fentan…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A suspected drunken driver involved Tuesday night in a car crash nearly eluded authorities after abandoning her vehicle, fl…
A 50-year-old Kenosha man, who is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
“They’re coming to get their fix.”
A 40-year-old Salem man who is alleged to have led Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase and then failed to appea…