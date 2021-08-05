 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 story in Forest Park.This home was just finished being built.Open concept home with White Shaker Cabinets with slow shut doors and drawers. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances as well as a Island.Family offers a gas fireplace and Beautiful natural light. Luxury Vinyl Flooring thru out Kitchen, Dining, Great room. Master bath offers 48 inch vanity walk in shower, 2nd floor laundry as well.

