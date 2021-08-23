3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $335,000

Welcome Home to this gorgeous Condo! This home boast a spacious and cozy living room area with a gas log fireplace, a formal dining area, the cook's kitchen complete with solid surface countertops, an island and loads of cabinet space.; exit the kitchen and grill out on your deck that will last forever. The main level features a 3rd bedroom, a full bath, and a bonus room. Upstairs you will find two en- suite bedrooms; both feature walk-in closets and the master bath features a Jacuzzi tub. The lower level boast another 1086 sq. ft. of finished living space allowing you to add that special touch; a half bath, storage areas,, custom storage cabinets, a workshop, and still more space for you to use your imagination. The property also has a two car garage, and private driveway. See You Soon