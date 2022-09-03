 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $349,900

New Construction Ranch offers 3 Bedrooms 2 full baths, 3rd bath stubbed in basement, Open concept, Kitchen has white shaker cabinets with slow shut doors and drawers, Granite counter tops, Luxury vinyl flooring Stainless steel appliances, Master bedroom has beautiful natural light with its own master bath and walk in closet. Laundry Room on the main floor.

