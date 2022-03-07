 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $424,900

What an opportunity! Solid house waiting for a new owner. 1st floor laundry, dining room, sitting room, master bedroom with full bath was added on to make this a very modern looking home. Also living room another full bath and 2 more bedrooms to complete the inside. Basement with lots of storage space. Front and back newly built decks. Small fenced area to make letting the dogs out easy. Also a huge area that is fenced around the property. Lots of open space to build your dream outbuilding/garage. This is a house you must see.

