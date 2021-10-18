 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $434,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $434,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $434,900

Amazing home tucked away in Heritage Heights neighborhood feeding into highly coveted Bristol Schools. Sought after ranch floor plan has a spacious master suite with reading nook, grand entry way and living room, and another 1500+ sq ft of living space in the basement! Concrete patio and deck are wonderful places to enjoy the fenced in back yard and the privacy of having no neighbors behind you

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert