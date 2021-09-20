Here's a great place to start home ownership! Ideal home for the handyman or investor, this three bedroom home is situated on a beautiful treed lot just a short distance to Miltmore lake! Newer furnace & water heater, six panel doors, with deck off the kitchen, large shed for storage, even a playset! Third bedroom does not have closet. Utility room complete with furnace, water heater, washer & dryer plus crawl access containing sump pump. Enjoy an outdoor fire on those chilly fall evenings, or the water for summer water activities! Seller is selling as is at an incredible price! All appliances included! Vacant and ready for quick closing! Don't miss out on this cute little equity builder! Taxes do not reflect homestead exemption. Conventional or cash offers only please
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $142,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who said he was staying at a friend’s house because he was concerned about his former girlfriend’s violent behavior, told police the wom…
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
- Updated
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Two flown by helicopter to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious crash in the 7200 block 52nd Street
Two people were transported by Flight for Life helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a serious two-car crash in the 7200 block of …
WATCH NOW: Bell suing city to obtain bullet that killed son for examination by top forensic ballistics expert
- Updated
The father of a man police fatally shot outside his Kenosha home in 2004 filed a lawsuit this week against the city seeking access to the bull…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: OSHA, police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him
- Updated
A 62-year-old man was killed Thursday when he was rolled over by a semi trailer while at work.
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…