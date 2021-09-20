3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $142,750

Here's a great place to start home ownership! Ideal home for the handyman or investor, this three bedroom home is situated on a beautiful treed lot just a short distance to Miltmore lake! Newer furnace & water heater, six panel doors, with deck off the kitchen, large shed for storage, even a playset! Third bedroom does not have closet. Utility room complete with furnace, water heater, washer & dryer plus crawl access containing sump pump. Enjoy an outdoor fire on those chilly fall evenings, or the water for summer water activities! Seller is selling as is at an incredible price! All appliances included! Vacant and ready for quick closing! Don't miss out on this cute little equity builder! Taxes do not reflect homestead exemption. Conventional or cash offers only please