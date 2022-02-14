3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $219,000

Great ranch home just a block from PETITE LAKE in popular Cedar Crest neighborhood. Home includes LAKE RIGHTS to Petite Lake-part of the Chain O' Lakes. The 2 car HEATED garage is perfect for projects year round, with a NEW garage door opener. Kitchen has **newer stainless steel refrigerator**. Access the large deck through the sliding glass doors from the dining room, that includes a SECURITY door. The nice sized master includes a master bath. The unfinished basement has rough-in 3rd bathroom, bring your design ideas to make this space your own. Updates include new neutral paint throughout the interior, roof & siding 2018. Easy access to major road and highways and conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. View the Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.