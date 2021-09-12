3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $225,000

Here is the opportunity to own a three bedroom brick home with a solid two car garage. New fixtures, new carpet, freshly painted, an updated half bathroom, plus hardwood flooring in the mentioned three bedrooms are some of this homes perks. Put your dream home touches to play in the mudroom/seasons room, create the ultimate hang out in the full basement that has its own workshop, and or pour your love of home into growing a plentiful garden in the backyard which is lined with greenery.