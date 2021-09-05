3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $239,500

A Must See! Seller Wants SOLD, Show and Submit Offer. Location Location, Spacious Ranch Home with 3 Car Garage, Located on a Street Across from Forest Preserve, and close to Lake and Beach. Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Wood Burning Fireplace in Front Living Room, Wood Stove in Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings & Transom Widows. Open Kitchen with large walk-in pantry. Year Round Sun Room, Very Well Lite, Sky Lights. Huge Primary Bedroom, with French doors to outside Patio. Full Concrete Foundation. Tranquil area great for Contractor, Mechanic, Boat, RV, Motorcycle, room to park equipment. Attic and Crawl Space entrance in Laundry Room. Grayslake North High School. Property Consists of 3 Lots, Tax Amount reflects all 3, all have sep PIN 05,06,07. Addresses are 37241, 37249, 37255 Garage is 32 x 24 Dimensions are per seller