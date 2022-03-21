3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $239,900

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a split floor plan - Master bedroom and master bath on one side and two additional bedrooms with additional FULL bath on the other. New laminate flooring and BRAND NEW furnace. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, eating area and all appliances. Vinyl sided, Maintenance free exterior. Big Patio out back with room for your grill, table and chairs and umbrella. Big corner, double lot with mature trees. Huge, Extra deep garage for cars and toys!