Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a split floor plan - Master bedroom and master bath on one side and two additional bedrooms with additional FULL bath on the other. New laminate flooring and BRAND NEW furnace. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, eating area and all appliances. Vinyl sided, Maintenance free exterior. Big Patio out back with room for your grill, table and chairs and umbrella. Big corner, double lot with mature trees. Huge, Extra deep garage for cars and toys!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
A series of undercover drug purchases last March led to eight felony charges filed recently against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.
One of Kenosha’s most popular cafes is moving to a much more suitable location this fall.
Three people, including two from Kenosha, face numerous felony drug-related charges after a series of undercover purchases late last year and …
WATCH NOW: KUSD security officer replaced after speaking against mask mandate calls for board president's resignation
A Kenosha Unified school resource officer who spoke out against the district’s mask mandate while providing security during a School Board mee…
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
Homicide trial in 2020 death of Kenosha man delayed after mistrial declared over witness information
A difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for accused murderer Zachariah Anderson…
WATCH NOW: Kenosha parents grieve loss of 7-month-old, encourage families not to shy away from asking questions
Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.
Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
Kenosha Unified School District enrollment is shrinking, and district officials anticipate a budget deficit in 2023.