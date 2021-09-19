3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $275,000

You won't be disappointed here! Formal Living and Dining Rooms with newer carpet. Kitchen with Eat-In area and sliding doors to the back yard. Granite countertops, SS appliances. Family Room with Vaulted ceiling accented with cozy FirePlace. Newer Samsung washer & dryer are located in the first floor laundry off the Kitchen. Bamboo floors throughout 2nd floor. True Master suite with vaulted ceiling, full bathroom and walk-in closet. Spacious Fully Fenced yard with storage shed. Large enclosed gazebo with mosquito net stays. All this...and Grayslake Dist. 46 & 127 schools! 2 Car Garage and full basement has a lot of room for storage! Move in and enjoy! Property has 2 pin #s.