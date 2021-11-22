3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $319,900

Very well maintained and updated home on a premium cul-de-sac lot backing to wooded conservation area! Features a completely updated Kitchen with 36" Maple Cabinets with Crown Molding, Granite Counters, Ceramic Backsplash, Under Over Cabinet Lighting, Large Cabinet Pantry and New Stainless Steel Appliances in 2020, Family Room with Wood-burning Fireplace with Gas Start, Living Room/Dining Room, Updated Powder Room (2017), Master Bedroom with Updated Private Bathroom (2017) with Heated Floors, Garden Tub and Separate Shower and a Finished basement. Updates include New Asphalt Driveway (2014), Kitchen (2010), Roof (2015/2018), Newer Siding (2018), Duble Hung Windows with UV Protection & Sliding Door (2014), New HVAC System (2020), New Tankless Water Heater (2017) and Garage Door (2018). Additional features include Hardwood Flooring, 6 Panel White Doors and Trim, Sump with Battery Back Up, Whole House Surge Protector and so much more!