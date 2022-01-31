3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $340,000

INVESTORS***POSSIBLE MONEY MAKER***CALLING ALL CAR ENTHUSIASTS****THIS IS YOUR DREAM COME TRUE!!! Rent out 11 Garage spaces and even the house and make money each month! The main feature of this property is the custom built, 32'X48' Garage/Outbuilding with office space and a 25 ft. Vaulted ceiling! This building is a showroom, and currently holds 8 cars, but can be upgraded with lifts to hold 6-8 more cars if desired! Did we say CUSTOM? A Base of 36 inches of cement reinforced with mesh, rebar and fiberglass, holds up fully finished and insulated, reinforced walls with Heinz built cathedral trusses. Custom LED Lighting, reinforced steel doors, and an oversized heater that will heat this large space in a matter of minutes!!!! Office and work space to run your business or use for more storage or car space! RENT OUT SPACES!!!!! Bring your toys, boats, prized cars, home business ideas and realize the value in all of this storage space alone! Sited on over 1/2 acre, with three lots on one PIN number, the property has been lovingly landscaped and fenced with privacy in mind and ease of access to all buildings. The lovely, retro vibe, 3 BR, 1 Bath home has been updated over the years with a newer kitchen, stainless steel appliances within the last three years, flooring, skylights, lighting, ceiling fans, roof within the last year, Furnace and A/C within past 5 years, Newer Well pump, newer industrial strength sump pump, and new Water Heater. Open concept living dining area with skylights, and a main floor laundry closet with washer and dryer. You'll appreciate the floor plan and storage space, along with windows throughout home having been replaced within the past 5 years. Light and Bright....there is nothing left for you to do but sit back and enjoy your hobbies!!!! For entertaining purposes you will love the spacious family room with insulated floors, and doors leading out to your back patio and fenced in yard. Perfect for pets or children to safely play outdoors. As if the prized outbuilding was not enough space for all your cars and toys, there is an attached 2 car and a 1.5 car garage with storage, insulated steel doors with windows, and a transmitter with garage door opener. Set up to get the job done, there is upgraded electric in these garages to power the air compressor which stays with the home! Air is set up to fill tires out front, and the owner has run electric out to the front of the property if you need electricity for work out by the road, Christmas Lights, or an electric lawn mower. EVERY DETAIL has been well thought out and this home and all the garages and storage space has been the owner's driving passion. Relocation is taking the seller elsewhere, so his choice of using top quality materials, eye for fine details, and one of a kind state of the art design is now an opportunity for someone else to enjoy! The possibilities are endless so reach out today if you feel this rare find is a fit for you! GRAYSLAKE HIGH SCHOOL