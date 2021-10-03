 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $364,900

Beautiful new construction 3BR Ranch showcases a stone exterior with a full front porch! This exceptional floor plan offers 9' ceilings on the main floor, a 10' island in the kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and so much more! The open concept floor plan allows for an abundance of natural light and windows. The Master Bedroom features a tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with upgraded tile. Gorgeous wrought iron railings compliment the home and the partial basement prefitted for a bath is not to be forgotten! Lake Vista is an enclave of homes nestled in a single cul-de-sac just minutes from the Lake Villa Metra train station and close to shopping and dining. Ready in late September.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert