 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $369,900

Almost new beautiful 3BR/2Bath ranch features upgraded stone exterior with full front porch! This sprawling open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining and features 9' ceilings on the main level, granite countertops in the kitchen, huge 10' island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded white kitchen cabinets with soft close doors and drawers and so much more! Private owner's suite includes double bowl vanity. Washer, dryer and laundry tub are also included and custom window blinds and additional landscaping are not to be forgotten! English basement offers natural light in the basement and outdoor enjoyment on the deck! Onsite park and located across from Deep Lake and all it has to offer! Close to shopping, METRA & Gurnee Mills.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert