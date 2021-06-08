3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $375,000

Car lovers, automotive enthusiasts, and those looking for space did you see the MULTIPLE GARAGES? WOW! A contemporary 2-story CORNER LOT having three bedrooms, three and half bathrooms, with a two and a half car attached and tandem detached garage with a FENCED IN/LANDSCAPED BACKYARD, WOOD DECK, and DOG RUN is available today for your purchase. Beautifully appointed with CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, OAK TRIM/DOORS, PERGO FLOORING, 42" GAS FIREPLACE WITH BRICK HEARTH, SLEEK BLACK APPLIANCES, LARGE PANTRY/1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY COMBO, 1ST FLOOR HALF BATHROOM, CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH, DINING/KITCHEN COMBO is the beginning. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT with an OFFICE, ENTERTAINING SPACE, FULL BATHROOM, BUILT INS plus. The second story sits the primary bedroom with an EN SUITE, two other generous sized bedrooms, full bathroom and a gigantic hallway linen closet. **2020 garage, deck, and washing machine**2019 fence**2018 water heater and dishwasher**2015 roof and refrigerator**2014 dryer** Such a warm home located in a community near retail, dining, parks, recreation, nature, entertainment, expressway, and College of Lake County. 73 JUNIPER WAY LAKE VILLA IL. 60046 View More