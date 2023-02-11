Beautiful new construction 3BR Ranch showcases a stone exterior with a full front porch! This exceptional floor plan offers 9' ceilings on the main floor, a 10' island in the kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and so much more! The open concept floor plan allows for an abundance of natural light and windows. The Owner's Suite features a tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with upgraded tile. Gorgeous wrought iron railings compliment the home and the partial basement prefitted for a bath is not to be forgotten! Lake Vista is an enclave of homes nestled in a single cul-de-sac just minutes from the Lake Villa Metra train station and close to shopping and dining. Immediate Occupancy
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $406,575
