3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $409,900

***Highest & Best Due by 4/4 6 pm *** Sellers Hate To Leave This Wonderful Home! Impressive & Inviting Custom-Built Ranch With Loft, Finished Walk-Out Basement & Three Season Room. New Items Since July '21 Include New Furnace, A/C, Paint, Refinished Hardwood Floors, Baseboards, Custom Closet Organizers, Recessed Lights, Plantation Shutters & Blinds, Powder Room Remodel, All Toilets, Garbage Disposal & SS Refrigerator. Sun-Drenched & Spacious Great Room With Vaulted Ceilings & Stone Wood Burning Fireplace Has Preserve & Water Views. Nice-Sized Dining Room. Kitchen Has Plentiful Cabinets With Built-In Lighting, Corian Counters, Breakfast Bar & New SS Refrigerator. Eating Area Has Sliders To Deck & Patio To Relax & Enjoy The Lovely View. Loft Can Be Used For An Additional Rec Area Or Office Or Exercise Room. Large Master Suite Has 2 Walk-In Closets & Private Bath With Whirlpool Bath, Separate Shower & Dual Sinks. Two Generous-Sized Additional Bedrooms. Basement Has Recreation Area With Wet Bar, Exercise Room & Storage Room With Cedar Closet. Main Level Mudroom/Laundry Room. 3 Car Garage With Additional Storage. Enjoy The Pond, Lake, Fishing Dock & Village Boat Launch. District 34 K-8 + Lakes HS. Close To Shopping, Restaurants, Parks & More. Minutes To Route 83, 94 & Tollway.