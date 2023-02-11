Immediate Occupancy! This popular, new construction ranch home has am exceptional floor plan and features 9 foot ceilings, white cabinets with large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and so much more. The Open Concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining and offers an abundance of natural light and windows. Private owner's suite includes a tray ceiling, a large walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom featuring a large walk in closet and double bowl vanity. Many options including basement bath rough in, flooring upgrades and laundry tub are also included and landscaping! Nice view of Deep Lake from side yard ideal for patio and relaxing with sunset views! Onsite park and located across from Deep Lake and all it has to offer! Close to shopping, METRA & Gurnee Mills.