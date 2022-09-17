 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $478,500

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $478,500

Beautiful, unique property!. New construction home ready for a new owner. Exceptional quality and luxury details new constructions home ready for a new owner. Seller offers a buyer $3000 credit at closing! Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the house. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Luxurious kitchen features 42", white cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen patio doors lead to a back deck overlooking a huge, partially fenced yard. Kitchen opens into dinning & living rooms. Living room with panorama of windows that overlook the front porch. Half bath on the main floor for convenience. Master bedroom with two big closets and custom-designed master bath with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Head down to fully finished basement with additional rooms for entertainment - recreation or TV room with space for a projector and family room with a half bath. High efficiency tankless water heater and additional water filter. Garage with a gas line for the future heater. Easy access to shopping centers, great schools and nearby Chain 'O Lakes. Excellent price of $186 per sqft for the new construction considering rising costs of materials and labor.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert