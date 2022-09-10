3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $482,500

Beautiful new construction house for sale. Exceptional quality and luxury details new constructions home ready for a new owner. Seller offers a buyer $3000 credit at closing! Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the house. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Luxurious kitchen features 42", white cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen patio doors lead to a back deck overlooking a huge, partially fenced yard. Kitchen opens into dinning & living rooms. Living room with panorama of windows that overlook the front porch. Half bath on the main floor for convenience. Master bedroom with two big closets and custom-designed master bath with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Head down to fully finished basement with additional rooms for entertainment - recreation or TV room with space for a projector and family room with a half bath. High efficiency tankless water heater and additional water filter. Garage with a gas line for the future heater. Easy access to shopping centers, great schools and nearby Chain 'O Lakes. Excellent price of $186 per sqft for the new construction considering rising costs of materials and labor.