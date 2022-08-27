 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $489,400

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $489,400

Beautiful new construction house for sale. Exceptional quality and luxury details new constructions home ready for a new owner. Seller offers a buyer $3000 credit at closing! Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the house. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Luxurious kitchen features 42", white cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen patio doors lead to a back deck overlooking a huge, partially fenced yard. Kitchen opens into dinning & living rooms. Living room with panorama of windows that overlook the front porch. Half bath on the main floor for convenience. Master bedroom with two big closets and custom-designed master bath with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Head down to fully finished basement with additional rooms for entertainment - recreation or TV room with space for a projector and family room with a half bath. High efficiency tankless water heater and additional water filter. Garage with a gas line for the future heater. Easy access to shopping centers, great schools and nearby Chain 'O Lakes. Excellent price of $186 per sqft for the new construction considering rising costs of materials and labor.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert