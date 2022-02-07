Situated on 3.2 acres of peaceful tranquility is this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 3032 square ft Tudor style home which has plenty of space to spread out! Retreat to your HUGE private master sanctuary which encompasses the entire second floor. The stunning vaulted & beamed ceiling adds old-world charm and comes complete with nursery/office, cozy fireplace, walk-in closet, master en suite with whirlpool tub, and massive walk-out roof top balcony. The first floor boasts a formal living room, light-filled dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, family room with impressive fireplace, breakfast room, and large entry foyer. Bedrooms two and three are on the first floor off of the family room and share a jack & jill bath. Full, partially finished basement with walk-out access. Attached 2 car garage. Plenty of space to add a barn or out-building.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $499,000
