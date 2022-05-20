Look no further, this is your home. Exceptional quality and luxury details new constructions home ready for a new owner. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the house. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Luxurious kitchen featuring 42", white cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen patio doors lead to a back deck overlooking a huge, partially fenced yard. Kitchen opens into dinning room & living room. Living room with panorama of windows that overlook the front porch. Half bath on the main floor for convenience. Master bedroom with two big closets and custom-designed master bath with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Head down to fully finished basement with additional rooms for entertainment - recreation or TV room with space for a projector and family room with a half bath. Tankless water heater and additional water filter. Easy access to shopping centers, great schools and nearby Chain 'O Lakes.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $537,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Kenosha men are facing numerous felony charges for allegedly operating an extensive drug trafficking operation in the city and distributin…
PARIS — Authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department continue an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was discovered…
The man who bought a rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with the felony of attempting to flee or elude police on Monday.
A 34-year-old Kenosha man was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography Thursday
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck in crash in 5300 block of 22nd Avenue in critical, but stable condition, according to Kenosha police
A pedestrian was airlifted to a Milwaukee-area hospital after being struck by a car in the 5300 block of 22nd Avenue Thursday afternoon.
He tipped the driver $16.
Mid-May means the end of the network television season, finales and cliffhangers.
An Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).
Hundreds of Kenosha Unified high school students walked out of class Thursday morning to demonstrate in support of abortion rights and decry t…
Yogi Edwards said she was trying to prevent a fight in the parking lot outside of the Mr. Kool bar in Uptown when Blair was fatally shot. “My husband died trying to save me,” she said through tears.