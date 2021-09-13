3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $185,000

Welcome to this tri-level home located in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 Bedrooms & 1 full bathroom, 2.5 car garage. Kitchen features an eating area which opens to the large backyard deck for entertaining or your private enjoyment. Lower level has a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, and additional storage space in the laundry/utility room and exterior access. Great location in Lake Villa school district 41 and High school District 117 (Lakes). Minutes away from local restaurants & shopping centers, post office & police department, parks & nature preserves. Newer carpets in living room, new stainless steel refrigerator, and new dishwasher. New Sump pumps installed in 2021, new front storm door. With some more TLC this home will be a stunner! Schedule your appointment today!