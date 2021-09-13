Welcome to this tri-level home located in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 Bedrooms & 1 full bathroom, 2.5 car garage. Kitchen features an eating area which opens to the large backyard deck for entertaining or your private enjoyment. Lower level has a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, and additional storage space in the laundry/utility room and exterior access. Great location in Lake Villa school district 41 and High school District 117 (Lakes). Minutes away from local restaurants & shopping centers, post office & police department, parks & nature preserves. Newer carpets in living room, new stainless steel refrigerator, and new dishwasher. New Sump pumps installed in 2021, new front storm door. With some more TLC this home will be a stunner! Schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $185,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
SILVER LAKE — A 7-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construct…
UPDATE: Kenosha Police seeking "person of interest" in death investigation at home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.
- Updated
Kenosha Police say they are now seeking a "person of interest" in a death investigation on the city's south side on Tuesday.
"If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in a text to a friend.
A dormant big box retail building once known for blue light specials is set to transition into an indoor self-storage facility, based on recen…
A 23-year-old man was killed Monday in what police are saying was a targeted shooting outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
Not that it was in doubt, but 2017 Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon officially made the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster and is ready for h…
Kenosha police who were called Wednesday to arrest a man on a felony warrant apprehended him following a foot pursuit on the city’s northside.…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested three people, including a teenage driver, who allegedly fled at high speeds in the village as officers atte…
An 80-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was seriously injured Monday while riding his bicycle.