3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $195,000

Move right in and make your own.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.
Chiappetta Shoes is expected to move into a much larger location later this year.
What would normally be a largely symbolic city resolution ended in heated debate Monday night.
The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly to revoke the liquor licenses of Coins Sports Bar in a meeting that went late into the evening.
Iconic local business Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries has announced plans to open its second location, 8004 22nd Ave, on April 5.
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
A series of undercover drug purchases last summer have led to three felony drug charges against a 28-year-old Kenosha man, currently serving a…
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, hospital announces.
The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a school fight that occurred…
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a major reason that US drivers are paying record prices for gasoline. But it's not the only reason.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.