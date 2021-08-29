3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $199,900

Remodeled three bedroom home with hardwood and tile flooring. Kitchen done in 2018 adding built in eating area, stainless steel appliances. Bathroom renovated in 2018. Roof replaced in 2018. Windows all replaced in 2017. Siding replaced in 2016. Crawl space is fully insulated. Plenty of natural light from windows with custom blinds. Large back yard with mature oaks shading the area makes it comfortable for outside play, dinners and evenings. Walk to the McDonalds forest preserve to hike, bike, or walk a dog. Millennium park is also close enough to walk to and enjoy. Two car attached garage with laundry area. This is a peaceful place to call home.