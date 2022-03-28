3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $207,500

Welcome to 2962 Falling Waters Lane in Lindenhurst!! This Townhome has a Private Entrance and Great Natural Light. Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Bathrooms & a 2 Car Garage! Entering your New Home, The Main Level Has an Open Floor Plan featuring Wood Laminate Floors in the Den & Large Living Room, Dining Room with Ceramic Tile Floors, Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Floors, New Stainless-Steel Gas Oven with 5 Burner Stove-Top (2021), New Stainless-Steel Dishwasher (2021) & Stainless-Steel Refrigerator (2018-$1700), Black Microwave, Abundant Oak Cabinets & Counter Space, Moen Stainless Steel Double Sink with Chrome Fixtures, Disposal and Slider to Concrete Patio, Powder Room with Ceramic Tile Floors and Pedestal Sink with Chrome Sink! 2nd Level Has Large Master Bedroom with Huge Walk In Closet, Neutral Carpet/Paint, Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan with Lights, Attached Bathroom with Standup Shower, White Vanity with Cultured Marble Counter & Chrome Fixtures, 2 Additional Bedrooms with Neutral Carpet, Ceiling Fans with Lights & Large Closets, Laundry/Utility Room with Washer & Dryer, New Gas Forced Air Furnace (2021-$5,000) & New Water Heater (2021-$1,000)! Central A/C! 100 Amp Electrical! Highly Ranked Millburn Schools! Clubhouse/Exercise Facilities/Pool! Near Transportation/Recreation/Restaurants/Shopping! A Must See!!