3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $215,000

Welcome home! This charming two story townhome has it all. Its been painted from top to bottom, and is move in ready. The layout is thoughtful, and features a huge living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace for cozy winter nights. The kitchen is bright and beautiful, with plenty of storage for the at-home chef. There is also a dining room, a powder room, and office on the first floor! Upstairs there are 3 generously sized bedrooms, including the main bedroom suite with walk-in closet! This home will not last long!