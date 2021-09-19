MOTIVATED SELLER. Steps away from Lake Linden Beach plus Waterford Lake a block away. Fishing, swimming, kayaking, pedal boats and trolling motors allowed on both lakes. Entertaining size Family Room off the kitchen with vaulted ceilings and sky lights. One of the Largest back yards in the neighborhood (fenced). Attached 2 car garage and full basement that can be finished for extra living space. Kitchen comes complete with 2 pantries and newer refrigerator. Formal dining room perfect for all your holiday dinners. Large primary bedroom with lots of closet space and built in bed with storage. Primary bedroom can be made smaller if 4th bedroom is needed. Hike in the Forest Preserve, & walk to the YMCA. Newer roof and furnace/AC. Start making fun family memories here! Sought after LAKES HIGH SCHOOL.
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $229,000
