 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $235,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $235,000

MOTIVATED SELLER. Steps away from Lake Linden Beach plus Waterford Lake a block away. Fishing, swimming, kayaking, pedal boats and trolling motors allowed on both lakes. Entertaining size Family Room off the kitchen with vaulted ceilings and sky lights. One of the Largest back yards in the neighborhood (fenced). Attached 2 car garage and full basement that can be finished for extra living space. Kitchen comes complete with 2 pantries and newer refrigerator. Formal dining room perfect for all your holiday dinners. Large primary bedroom with lots of closet space and built in bed with storage. Primary bedroom can be made smaller if 4th bedroom is needed. Hike in the Forest Preserve, & walk to the YMCA. Newer roof and furnace/AC. Start making fun family memories here! Sought after LAKES HIGH SCHOOL.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert